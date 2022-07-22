Aspire Wealth Management Corp Sells 6,361 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML)

Aspire Wealth Management Corp lessened its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Get Rating) by 44.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,361 shares during the period. Aspire Wealth Management Corp’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 748,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,482,000 after acquiring an additional 14,051 shares during the last quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC boosted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC now owns 304,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,284,000 after acquiring an additional 12,890 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,631,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 224,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF alerts:

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Price Performance

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF stock opened at $50.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.27. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.10 and a fifty-two week high of $59.93.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.