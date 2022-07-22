Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Price Target Lowered to $2.50 at HC Wainwright

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by HC Wainwright from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

ASMB has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Assembly Biosciences from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised Assembly Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.90.

Assembly Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of ASMB stock opened at $2.34 on Thursday. Assembly Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $3.94. The company has a market cap of $112.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.88.

Institutional Trading of Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences ( NASDAQ:ASMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts predict that Assembly Biosciences will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 58,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 10,246 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 553,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 194,113 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,608,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after buying an additional 196,033 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,838,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after purchasing an additional 369,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Assembly Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. 52.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Vebicorvir, which as completed Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with chronic HBV infection.

