AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has a £120 ($143.45) target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on AZN. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £120 ($143.45) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group set a £101 ($120.74) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of £105.71 ($126.37).

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at £107.94 ($129.04) on Monday. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of GBX 8,029 ($95.98) and a 52 week high of £112.90 ($134.96). The company has a 50 day moving average price of £105.34 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 9,802.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £167.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -183.57.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

