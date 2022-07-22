AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) Stock Price Down 2.9%

AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $66.15 and last traded at $66.18. Approximately 152,621 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 7,292,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.16.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.00.
AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.
