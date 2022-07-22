Atlantic Securities Analysts Give Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) a $215.00 Price Target

Atlantic Securities set a $215.00 price target on Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on META. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $325.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $273.00 to $245.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $291.60.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Meta Platforms stock opened at $183.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $495.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.40. Meta Platforms has a 1 year low of $154.25 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $176.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.78, for a total transaction of $131,105.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,498 shares in the company, valued at $2,634,328.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,036,252.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,010 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,246.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.78, for a total transaction of $131,105.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,634,328.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,504 shares of company stock worth $9,040,633. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meta Platforms

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.2% in the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 13.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,204 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,506,000 after buying an additional 13,727 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.6% in the first quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,032,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

