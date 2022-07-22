Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 35.51% and a return on equity of 9.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Stock Down 0.3 %

Atlantic Union Bankshares stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.71. The stock had a trading volume of 4,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,104. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.10. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 12-month low of $31.44 and a 12-month high of $42.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.95.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AUB. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AUB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,593,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,604,000 after acquiring an additional 44,788 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,659,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,973,000 after buying an additional 58,055 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,270,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,679,000 after acquiring an additional 419,845 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,723,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,932,000 after acquiring an additional 347,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 680,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,971,000 after acquiring an additional 26,542 shares in the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

See Also

