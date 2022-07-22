AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by HNP Capital LLC

HNP Capital LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 220.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,853 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,153 shares during the quarter. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,822,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,041,000 after purchasing an additional 533,468 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 51,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 18,347 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of AT&T by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 464,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,435,000 after purchasing an additional 37,205 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 67,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Price Performance

T opened at $18.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $135.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.54. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.62 and a 1 year high of $21.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.29.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on T. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

