Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Shares Gap Up to $10.51

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.51, but opened at $11.11. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $10.85, with a volume of 4,217 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AUPH shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.60.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AUPH Get Rating ) (TSE:AUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $21.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.68 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 253.66% and a negative return on equity of 43.20%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $186,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after buying an additional 32,450 shares during the period. HealthInvest Partners AB acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $2,312,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $428,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $7,204,000. 33.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.