AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.26, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 59.93%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.83 earnings per share.

AutoNation Price Performance

AutoNation stock traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $117.88. 15,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,786. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. AutoNation has a twelve month low of $96.56 and a twelve month high of $133.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.32.

Get AutoNation alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $153.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AutoNation

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total transaction of $155,522.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,744,229 shares in the company, valued at $1,054,204,248.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.72, for a total value of $623,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,723,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,284,274. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total transaction of $155,522.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,744,229 shares in the company, valued at $1,054,204,248.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 664,795 shares of company stock worth $77,363,265 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in AutoNation by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,820,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,012,000 after buying an additional 123,772 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in AutoNation by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,505,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,880,000 after buying an additional 338,288 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in AutoNation by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 908,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,466,000 after buying an additional 36,620 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in AutoNation by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 394,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,269,000 after buying an additional 11,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in AutoNation by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 262,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,132,000 after buying an additional 44,998 shares during the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoNation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.