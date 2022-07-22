AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Stock Price Up 3.5% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3.5% during trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $119.70 and last traded at $119.70. Approximately 940 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 619,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.62.

The company reported $6.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.26. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 59.93%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

AN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial raised shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $153.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoNation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.14.

In other news, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 10,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,222,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,857 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other AutoNation news, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 10,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,222,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 5,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.72, for a total transaction of $623,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,723,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,284,274. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 664,795 shares of company stock valued at $77,363,265. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in AutoNation by 699.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 84,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,839,000 after acquiring an additional 73,677 shares during the last quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AutoNation in the first quarter valued at $339,000. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the first quarter valued at about $476,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 5,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. 84.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.13.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

