AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Stock Price Up 3.5% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3.5% during trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $119.70 and last traded at $119.70. Approximately 940 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 619,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.62.
The company reported $6.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.26. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 59.93%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
AN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial raised shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $153.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoNation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.14.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AutoNation
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in AutoNation by 699.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 84,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,839,000 after acquiring an additional 73,677 shares during the last quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AutoNation in the first quarter valued at $339,000. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the first quarter valued at about $476,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 5,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. 84.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AutoNation Stock Up 3.4 %
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.13.
AutoNation Company Profile
AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AutoNation (AN)
- Snap Stock Falters As Growth Slows To Record Low
- Verizon Shares Drop On Earnings Miss, Lower Guidance
- Lackluster Results Provide An Opportunity In Tractor Supply Company
- Salesforce Stock is a Resilient Best-of Breed CRM Play
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.