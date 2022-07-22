Avalanche (AVAX) Market Capitalization Reaches $6.75 Billion

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $6.75 billion and approximately $656.76 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 20.9% higher against the dollar. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for $23.79 or 0.00104899 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000579 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00018942 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001476 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000306 BTC.
- Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.92 or 0.00242140 BTC.
- Helium (HNT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00040553 BTC.
- Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00007775 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000167 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000252 BTC.
About Avalanche
Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 404,229,626 coins and its circulating supply is 283,904,426 coins. Avalanche’s official website is info.avax.network/#about. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax.
Buying and Selling Avalanche
