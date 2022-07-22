Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 23,612 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 228,654 shares.The stock last traded at $27.40 and had previously closed at $27.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AVNS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Avanos Medical from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Avanos Medical from $37.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Avanos Medical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

Avanos Medical Trading Up 1.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.55 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Institutional Trading of Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical ( NYSE:AVNS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $197.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVNS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Avanos Medical by 24.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,998,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,962,000 after buying an additional 392,870 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,073,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,232,000 after purchasing an additional 332,402 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 12.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,365,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,260,000 after purchasing an additional 271,105 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,000,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,767,000. Institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

