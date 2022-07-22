Aya Gold & Silver Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share (TSE:AYA)

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aya Gold & Silver in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Aya Gold & Silver’s current full-year earnings is ($0.09) per share.

Get Aya Gold & Silver alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AYA. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$16.25 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Aya Gold & Silver from C$11.25 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Aya Gold & Silver in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$10.00 price objective on the stock.

Aya Gold & Silver Trading Up 8.3 %

Shares of AYA opened at C$5.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$600.40 million and a PE ratio of -158.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$6.91 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a current ratio of 4.81. Aya Gold & Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$4.98 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.85.

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$11.61 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aya Gold & Silver news, Director Robert Taub bought 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$7.21 per share, with a total value of C$432,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,225,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$37,677,744.02. Insiders have bought 84,200 shares of company stock valued at $614,008 in the last ninety days.

Aya Gold & Silver Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aya Gold & Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aya Gold & Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.