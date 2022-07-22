Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.26.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Ayr Wellness in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

Get Ayr Wellness alerts:

Ayr Wellness Stock Performance

Shares of AYRWF stock opened at $5.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $386.97 million and a P/E ratio of -31.39. Ayr Wellness has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $31.60.

Ayr Wellness Company Profile

Ayr Wellness ( OTCMKTS:AYRWF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. Ayr Wellness had a negative net margin of 1.93% and a negative return on equity of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $111.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.90 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ayr Wellness will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Ayr Wellness Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizer products. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ayr Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayr Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.