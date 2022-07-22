B. Riley Weighs in on Matthews International Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MATW)

Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Matthews International in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 19th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.70. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Matthews International’s current full-year earnings is $2.81 per share.
Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $444.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.82 million. Matthews International had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 16.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS.
Matthews International Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MATW opened at $27.42 on Friday. Matthews International has a 52-week low of $26.25 and a 52-week high of $39.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.88.
Matthews International Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is a positive change from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Matthews International’s payout ratio is currently -125.71%.
Institutional Trading of Matthews International
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Matthews International by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Matthews International by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Matthews International during the 4th quarter valued at $15,934,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Matthews International during the 4th quarter valued at $1,057,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Matthews International by 173.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.
Matthews International Company Profile
Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand solutions segment provides brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for the consumer goods and retail industries.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Matthews International (MATW)
- Salesforce Stock is a Resilient Best-of Breed CRM Play
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Why Will Highly-Valued Tesla Move Higher? Results
Receive News & Ratings for Matthews International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matthews International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.