B. Riley Weighs in on OptimizeRx Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:OPRX)

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley dropped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of OptimizeRx in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 20th. B. Riley analyst M. Wiesenberger now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.09). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for OptimizeRx’s current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for OptimizeRx’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS.
OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.10). OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 4.30% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $13.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share.
OptimizeRx Price Performance
Shares of OptimizeRx stock opened at $24.36 on Friday. OptimizeRx has a fifty-two week low of $21.33 and a fifty-two week high of $99.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.91.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On OptimizeRx
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPRX. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,080,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $370,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,290,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 180.4% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 11,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 7,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.61% of the company’s stock.
About OptimizeRx
OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients. The company's products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, and therapeutic support and unbranded messages.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OptimizeRx (OPRX)
- Salesforce Stock is a Resilient Best-of Breed CRM Play
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Why Will Highly-Valued Tesla Move Higher? Results
Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.