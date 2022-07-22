B. Riley Weighs in on OptimizeRx Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:OPRX)

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley dropped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of OptimizeRx in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 20th. B. Riley analyst M. Wiesenberger now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.09). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for OptimizeRx’s current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for OptimizeRx’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.10). OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 4.30% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $13.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $112.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Friday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $100.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Shares of OptimizeRx stock opened at $24.36 on Friday. OptimizeRx has a fifty-two week low of $21.33 and a fifty-two week high of $99.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPRX. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,080,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $370,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,290,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 180.4% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 11,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 7,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients. The company's products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, and therapeutic support and unbranded messages.

