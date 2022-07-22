B.S.D Crown (LON:BSD) Stock Price Down 1.8%

B.S.D Crown Ltd. (LON:BSD – Get Rating) fell 1.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 25 ($0.30) and last traded at GBX 28 ($0.33). 258 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 17,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 28.50 ($0.34).

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 28. The stock has a market cap of £36.22 million and a PE ratio of 25.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 10.16 and a current ratio of 11.87.

B.S.D Crown Ltd., through its subsidiaries, imports, markets, and distributes various food products to retail chains, supermarkets, wholesalers, and institutions primarily in Israel. It is also involved in the credit activities, including provision of loans to others. The company was formerly known as Emblaze Ltd.

