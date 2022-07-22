B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Price Target Cut to C$9.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) had its price objective decreased by TD Securities from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

BTO has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Cormark raised their price target on B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on B2Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$7.59.

B2Gold Stock Performance

Shares of BTO stock opened at C$4.22 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.78 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.11. The stock has a market cap of C$4.46 billion and a PE ratio of 8.27. B2Gold has a 1 year low of C$4.05 and a 1 year high of C$6.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 5.17.

B2Gold Announces Dividend

B2Gold ( TSE:BTO Get Rating ) (NYSE:BTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$463.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$440.32 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that B2Gold will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. B2Gold’s payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

Insider Activity at B2Gold

In related news, Senior Officer John Alex Rajala sold 5,551 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.12, for a total value of C$28,421.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 129,542 shares in the company, valued at C$663,255.04. In other B2Gold news, Senior Officer John Alex Rajala sold 5,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.12, for a total transaction of C$28,421.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 129,542 shares in the company, valued at C$663,255.04. Also, Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.35, for a total value of C$267,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,823,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$20,457,410.25. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,551 shares of company stock worth $556,921.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

