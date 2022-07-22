Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Announces Earnings Results

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Badger Meter had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The company had revenue of $137.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Badger Meter Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of BMI traded down $1.47 on Friday, hitting $89.09. 6,092 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,747. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.98 and a beta of 0.80. Badger Meter has a 1 year low of $73.20 and a 1 year high of $112.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.32.

Badger Meter Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is 36.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Badger Meter

Several brokerages have commented on BMI. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Badger Meter from $88.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday. Northcoast Research began coverage on Badger Meter in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Badger Meter from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Badger Meter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Badger Meter by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,991,278 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $497,681,000 after purchasing an additional 28,050 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,415,426 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $340,552,000 after purchasing an additional 22,329 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Badger Meter by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,871,969 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $186,654,000 after purchasing an additional 154,483 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 249,734 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $24,902,000 after purchasing an additional 8,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 137.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 109,280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,896,000 after buying an additional 63,203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

