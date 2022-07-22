Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.11), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share.

Baker Hughes Stock Down 0.6 %

Baker Hughes stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.76. The stock had a trading volume of 129,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,809,602. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $25.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.95 and a beta of 1.55. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $19.59 and a 12 month high of $39.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.68.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently -167.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

Several research firms have weighed in on BKR. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Baker Hughes from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. HSBC upgraded Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.30 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

In other news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 103,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $3,851,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,759 shares in the company, valued at $17,676,459.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Baker Hughes news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,931,363 shares in the company, valued at $135,435,455.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 103,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $3,851,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 472,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,676,459.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,231,826 shares of company stock valued at $2,488,745,876. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKR. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the first quarter valued at $69,329,000. PointState Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the first quarter valued at $56,554,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 132.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,867,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,992,000 after buying an additional 1,065,752 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 32.2% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,921,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,387,000 after buying an additional 712,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 399.4% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 569,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,748,000 after buying an additional 455,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Further Reading

