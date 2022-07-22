Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

BKR has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Baker Hughes from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday. HSBC upgraded Baker Hughes from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.30 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.86.

Shares of BKR stock opened at $24.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.95 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.68. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $19.59 and a 1 year high of $39.78.

Baker Hughes ( NYSE:BKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently -167.44%.

In other news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,931,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,435,455.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 103,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $3,851,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,676,459.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,931,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,435,455.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,231,826 shares of company stock valued at $2,488,745,876 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 86,254,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,278,000 after purchasing an additional 28,319,193 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at about $501,229,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 312.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,252,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,977,000 after purchasing an additional 14,587,722 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 116,492,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,241,658,000 after purchasing an additional 10,021,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,492,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,768,172,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563,026 shares during the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

