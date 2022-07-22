Baker Hughes to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.94 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:BKR)

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Baker Hughes in a report issued on Wednesday, July 20th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now expects that the company will earn $1.94 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.30. The consensus estimate for Baker Hughes’ current full-year earnings is $1.14 per share.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BKR. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $24.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.95 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.90 and its 200 day moving average is $31.68. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $19.59 and a twelve month high of $39.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is -167.44%.

In related news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 103,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $3,605,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 575,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,151,565. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,931,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,435,455.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 103,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $3,605,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 575,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,151,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,231,826 shares of company stock worth $2,488,745,876 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKR. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 180.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

