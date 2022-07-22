Balancer (BAL) Price Tops $5.89 on Exchanges

Balancer (BAL) traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 22nd. Balancer has a market cap of $240.56 million and approximately $31.17 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Balancer coin can now be purchased for $5.89 or 0.00025039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Balancer has traded up 23.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Balancer alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,544.40 or 1.00005347 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004255 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00006532 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003868 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004248 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Balancer Profile

Balancer is a coin. Its launch date was June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 50,541,716 coins and its circulating supply is 40,808,049 coins. Balancer’s official message board is balancer.finance/blog-feed. The official website for Balancer is balancer.finance. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @BalancerLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Balancer Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “An AMM, or Automated Market Maker is a general term that defines an algorithm for creating and managing liquidity. Instead of paying fees to portfolio managers to rebalance the users' portfolio, they collect fees from traders, who rebalance their portfolio. Users can earn returns by providing liquidity or as a trader swap between any assets in the global liquidity pool. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Balancer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Balancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Balancer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Balancer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.