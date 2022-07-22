Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bally’s in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Bally’s’ current full-year earnings is $0.83 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bally’s’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JMP Securities started coverage on Bally’s in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on Bally’s from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Bally’s from $49.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Bally’s in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bally’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Bally’s stock opened at $21.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.70 and its 200 day moving average is $28.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Bally’s has a one year low of $17.54 and a one year high of $55.03.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $548.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.92 million. Bally’s had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 185.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Bally’s by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Bally’s by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Bally’s by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Bally’s by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Bally’s in the 4th quarter valued at $482,000. 72.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.

