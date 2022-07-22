Banano (BAN) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $111,305.00

Banano (BAN) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. In the last seven days, Banano has traded 24.9% higher against the US dollar. Banano has a market cap of $9.58 million and $111,305.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Banano coin can currently be bought for $0.0071 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004357 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004357 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.33 or 0.00427913 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,989.26 or 1.00047492 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004358 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00006900 BTC.

BAN is a coin. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,918,874,688 coins and its circulating supply is 1,357,487,414 coins. Banano’s official message board is medium.com/banano. The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Banano’s official website is banano.cc. Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

