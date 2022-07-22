Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43, Fidelity Earnings reports. Banc of California had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 29.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS.
NYSE:BANC traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.26. The company had a trading volume of 13,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,225. Banc of California has a 1-year low of $15.40 and a 1-year high of $22.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.79%.
Several research firms have issued reports on BANC. StockNews.com lowered Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet raised Banc of California from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James downgraded Banc of California from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Banc of California to $22.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Banc of California from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th.
Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.
