Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43, Fidelity Earnings reports. Banc of California had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 29.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS.

Banc of California Stock Performance

NYSE:BANC traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.26. The company had a trading volume of 13,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,225. Banc of California has a 1-year low of $15.40 and a 1-year high of $22.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Banc of California Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BANC. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Banc of California by 63.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banc of California during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banc of California during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Banc of California during the 1st quarter worth approximately $307,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Banc of California during the 1st quarter worth approximately $312,000. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on BANC. StockNews.com lowered Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet raised Banc of California from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James downgraded Banc of California from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Banc of California to $22.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Banc of California from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

