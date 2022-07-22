BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.25, Fidelity Earnings reports. BancFirst had a net margin of 38.27% and a return on equity of 14.00%.

BancFirst stock opened at $90.89 on Friday. BancFirst has a one year low of $53.77 and a one year high of $100.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.82. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.75%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BANF shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded BancFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $87.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th.

In other BancFirst news, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.35, for a total value of $190,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $953,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 2,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.35, for a total transaction of $190,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Bf Bank Partners Lp sold 52,500 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total value of $4,413,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,136,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,810,083.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 159,089 shares of company stock valued at $13,301,317. 35.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of BancFirst by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in BancFirst by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in BancFirst by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BancFirst during the 1st quarter worth about $1,001,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its position in BancFirst by 169.6% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 7,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

