Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

BBVA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.40 ($6.46) to €6.00 ($6.06) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.50 ($6.57) to €6.20 ($6.26) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.00 ($6.06) to €5.80 ($5.86) in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.22.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BBVA traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,560,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,927,626. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.44. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a one year low of $3.93 and a one year high of $7.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 9.94%. Equities research analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 516,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 9.5% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 31,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 24.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 107,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 20,844 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares during the period.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.