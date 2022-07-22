Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.40 ($6.46) to €6.00 ($6.06) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.65 ($6.72) to €6.60 ($6.67) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.00 ($6.06) to €5.80 ($5.86) in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.50 ($6.57) to €6.20 ($6.26) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $6.22.

Shares of NYSE:BBVA opened at $4.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 12-month low of $3.93 and a 12-month high of $7.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.46.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 23.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. Analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 516,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,033,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 31,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 107,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 20,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares during the period.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

