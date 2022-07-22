Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.00 Per Share

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0035 per share by the bank on Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 2nd. This is a boost from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.003.

Banco Bradesco has a dividend payout ratio of 7.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Banco Bradesco to earn $0.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.1%.

Banco Bradesco Stock Up 1.0 %

BBD opened at $3.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.70. The company has a market cap of $33.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.00. Banco Bradesco has a 12 month low of $2.93 and a 12 month high of $4.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Banco Bradesco will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 53,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 208,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 80,028 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 423,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 45,734 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 373.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 13,321 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Banco Bradesco during the 1st quarter valued at $9,816,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

