Bank of America Co. (BAC) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 1st

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.
Bank of America has a dividend payout ratio of 22.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Bank of America to earn $3.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.8%.
Bank of America Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $33.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $271.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.41. Bank of America has a 52-week low of $29.67 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 3,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Bluesphere Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 23.5% in the first quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 7,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
BAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.66.
Bank of America Company Profile
Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bank of America (BAC)
- Salesforce Stock is a Resilient Best-of Breed CRM Play
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Why Will Highly-Valued Tesla Move Higher? Results
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.