Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stock Position Lifted by RTD Financial Advisors Inc.

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 201.9% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on BAC. Barclays lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.66.

Bank of America Stock Down 0.3 %

BAC stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,954,184. The company has a market capitalization of $270.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $29.67 and a 12 month high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

