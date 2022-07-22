Bank of America Trims Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Target Price to $32.00

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Bank of America from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.00.
Northern Oil and Gas Price Performance
NOG opened at $26.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.75. Northern Oil and Gas has a fifty-two week low of $14.03 and a fifty-two week high of $39.10.
Northern Oil and Gas Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 28th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -34.39%.
Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile
Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.
