Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. Bank OZK had a net margin of 47.54% and a return on equity of 12.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share.

Bank OZK Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ OZK traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.21. 24,570 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 689,919. Bank OZK has a one year low of $34.79 and a one year high of $51.39. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is presently 29.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OZK shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Bank OZK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Stephens lifted their target price on Bank OZK from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank OZK in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.71.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 56.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Bank OZK by 1.9% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 18,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bank OZK by 94.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Bank OZK by 48.8% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank OZK during the first quarter worth about $25,000. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

