BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on BankUnited from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on BankUnited from $42.50 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered BankUnited from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BankUnited currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Get BankUnited alerts:

BankUnited Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:BKU traded down $0.62 on Friday, reaching $37.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 821,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,044. BankUnited has a 1-year low of $33.90 and a 1-year high of $46.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.08). BankUnited had a net margin of 35.89% and a return on equity of 12.61%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that BankUnited will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BankUnited news, insider Jay D. Richards sold 7,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $306,981.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,973 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,282.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jay D. Richards sold 7,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $306,981.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,282.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total value of $27,529.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKU. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BankUnited during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in BankUnited during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BankUnited during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in BankUnited by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in BankUnited by 347.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the period. 97.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BankUnited Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.