BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.87% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on BankUnited from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on BankUnited from $42.50 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered BankUnited from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BankUnited currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.
BankUnited Trading Down 1.6 %
NYSE:BKU traded down $0.62 on Friday, reaching $37.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 821,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,044. BankUnited has a 1-year low of $33.90 and a 1-year high of $46.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.90.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other BankUnited news, insider Jay D. Richards sold 7,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $306,981.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,973 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,282.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jay D. Richards sold 7,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $306,981.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,282.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total value of $27,529.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKU. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BankUnited during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in BankUnited during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BankUnited during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in BankUnited by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in BankUnited by 347.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the period. 97.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
BankUnited Company Profile
BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.
