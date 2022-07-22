BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. BankUnited had a net margin of 35.89% and a return on equity of 12.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share.

BankUnited Stock Performance

BankUnited stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.77. 6,654 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 565,044. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.94. BankUnited has a fifty-two week low of $33.90 and a fifty-two week high of $46.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

BankUnited Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at BankUnited

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on BankUnited from $42.50 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com cut BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of BankUnited from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of BankUnited to $36.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of BankUnited from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.86.

In related news, insider Jay D. Richards sold 7,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $306,981.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,282.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jay D. Richards sold 7,415 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $306,981.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,973 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,282.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total transaction of $27,529.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKU. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of BankUnited by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 512,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,473,000 after purchasing an additional 101,924 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in BankUnited by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 306,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,489,000 after acquiring an additional 65,872 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BankUnited during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,193,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 20,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in BankUnited by 7.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 80,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

Featured Articles

