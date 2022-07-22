Banner Co. (BANR) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 1st

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 1st.

Banner has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Banner has a dividend payout ratio of 29.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Banner to earn $6.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.2%.

Get Banner alerts:

Banner Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ BANR opened at $59.26 on Friday. Banner has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $66.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Banner ( NASDAQ:BANR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.17. Banner had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 31.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Banner will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Banner from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Banner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Stephens raised Banner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Banner in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Banner news, Director Roberto R. Herencia bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.73 per share, for a total transaction of $98,514.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,210.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banner

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Banner during the 1st quarter valued at $20,165,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Banner by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,821,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,597,000 after purchasing an additional 124,919 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banner by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,045,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,288,000 after purchasing an additional 72,304 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banner by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,854,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,607,000 after purchasing an additional 71,559 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Banner by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 221,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,969,000 after purchasing an additional 46,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Banner Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.