Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 1st.

Banner has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Banner has a dividend payout ratio of 29.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Banner to earn $6.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.2%.

Get Banner alerts:

Banner Stock Down 1.0 %

BANR stock opened at $59.26 on Friday. Banner has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $66.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Banner ( NASDAQ:BANR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.17. Banner had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 11.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Banner will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BANR shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Banner from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Stephens upgraded shares of Banner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Banner in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Banner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Banner presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Banner news, Director Roberto R. Herencia bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.73 per share, with a total value of $98,514.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,210.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Banner

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANR. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Banner by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Banner by 6.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Banner by 0.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Banner by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,628,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Banner by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

About Banner

(Get Rating)

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.