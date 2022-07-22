Barclays Cuts NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) Price Target to $57.00

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.
NWE has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on NorthWestern in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on NorthWestern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.
NorthWestern Price Performance
NYSE NWE opened at $54.12 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.74. NorthWestern has a 1-year low of $53.66 and a 1-year high of $65.62.
About NorthWestern
NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.
