Barclays Cuts Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Price Target to $80.00

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Barclays from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 3.26% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RHI. StockNews.com cut Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut Robert Half International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America cut Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Truist Financial cut Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, CL King increased their price objective on Robert Half International from $128.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Robert Half International Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:RHI opened at $82.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.26. Robert Half International has a 52 week low of $73.10 and a 52 week high of $125.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Robert Half International

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.01. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 9.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Robert Half International will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Robert Half International news, CEO Paul F. Gentzkow sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total value of $4,643,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,751 shares in the company, valued at $25,608,995.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Robert Half International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RHI. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Robert Half International in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Robert Half International in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Robert Half International by 184.6% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robert Half International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.