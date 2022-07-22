Barclays Increases Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Price Target to $310.00

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) had its target price upped by research analysts at Barclays from $290.00 to $310.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.02% from the company’s current price.

DHR has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Danaher in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $297.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.77.

Danaher Trading Up 9.1 %

NYSE:DHR opened at $279.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.50. The stock has a market cap of $203.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher has a 1 year low of $233.71 and a 1 year high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Insider Activity at Danaher

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 21.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Danaher will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total value of $1,662,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Danaher

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Danaher by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,626 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $2,632,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $341,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,908 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Recommended Stories

