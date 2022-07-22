Barclays Lowers John Wood Group (LON:WG) Price Target to GBX 320

John Wood Group (LON:WG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from GBX 340 ($4.06) to GBX 320 ($3.83) in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 300 ($3.59) to GBX 270 ($3.23) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 400 ($4.78) price objective on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 285 ($3.41) to GBX 306 ($3.66) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, John Wood Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 319.20 ($3.82).

Shares of LON WG opened at GBX 150.35 ($1.80) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.62, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 194.26 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 198.07. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.04 billion and a PE ratio of -8.95. John Wood Group has a 52 week low of GBX 136.32 ($1.63) and a 52 week high of GBX 266.40 ($3.18).

In other John Wood Group news, insider Jacqui Ferguson purchased 1,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 167 ($2.00) per share, for a total transaction of £3,274.87 ($3,914.97). In related news, insider Jacqui Ferguson bought 1,961 shares of John Wood Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 167 ($2.00) per share, with a total value of £3,274.87 ($3,914.97). Also, insider David Kemp sold 5,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 229 ($2.74), for a total transaction of £11,610.30 ($13,879.62). Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 25,897 shares of company stock valued at $5,593,407.

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment. The company offers engineering solutions, including decarbonization and optimization in energy and industry; and renewable energy, future fuels, and low carbon solutions.

