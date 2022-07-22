Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for IG Group (LON:IGG)

IG Group (LON:IGG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,210 ($14.47) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 52.59% from the stock’s previous close.
IGG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,075 ($12.85) target price on shares of IG Group in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IG Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,095 ($13.09).
Shares of LON:IGG opened at GBX 793 ($9.48) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 700.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 763.51. IG Group has a one year low of GBX 646.75 ($7.73) and a one year high of GBX 947.50 ($11.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.37, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 810.71.
IG Group Holdings plc engages in the online trading business worldwide. The company offers Over-the-counter (OTC) leveraged derivatives, which include CFD (contracts for difference) that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, as well as access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits and a limited risk account; and spread bets and options.
