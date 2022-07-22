Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for IG Group (LON:IGG)

IG Group (LON:IGG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,210 ($14.47) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 52.59% from the stock’s previous close.

IGG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,075 ($12.85) target price on shares of IG Group in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IG Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,095 ($13.09).

Get IG Group alerts:

IG Group Price Performance

Shares of LON:IGG opened at GBX 793 ($9.48) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 700.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 763.51. IG Group has a one year low of GBX 646.75 ($7.73) and a one year high of GBX 947.50 ($11.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.37, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 810.71.

Insider Activity

IG Group Company Profile

In other news, insider Jonathan Moulds bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 703 ($8.40) per share, for a total transaction of £703,000 ($840,406.46). In other news, insider Charlie Rozes sold 17,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 683 ($8.16), for a total value of £122,837.55 ($146,847.04). Also, insider Jonathan Moulds purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 703 ($8.40) per share, for a total transaction of £703,000 ($840,406.46).

(Get Rating)

IG Group Holdings plc engages in the online trading business worldwide. The company offers Over-the-counter (OTC) leveraged derivatives, which include CFD (contracts for difference) that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, as well as access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits and a limited risk account; and spread bets and options.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IG Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IG Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.