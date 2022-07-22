Barclays Trims Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Target Price to $110.00

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DUK. StockNews.com started coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group lowered Duke Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $112.18.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:DUK opened at $103.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $79.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Duke Energy has a twelve month low of $95.48 and a twelve month high of $116.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.88.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Duke Energy will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $44,716.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,291,258. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.