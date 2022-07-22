Barclays Trims Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Target Price to $20.00

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Barclays from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.25% from the stock’s previous close.

KMI has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

KMI stock opened at $17.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.99 and a 200-day moving average of $18.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Kinder Morgan has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $20.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 7.82%. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $27,765.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,883.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 14.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth $29,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 136.2% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 177.2% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 63.6% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,667 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

