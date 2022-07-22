Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Barrick Gold in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin anticipates that the gold and copper producer will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Barrick Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.10 per share.

GOLD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays cut their target price on Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities cut their target price on Barrick Gold from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from C$41.00 to C$35.25 in a report on Wednesday. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.11 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James set a $31.00 price target on Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.94.

Barrick Gold Trading Up 0.3 %

GOLD opened at $15.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.12. Barrick Gold has a one year low of $15.27 and a one year high of $26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 4.01.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barrick Gold

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOLD. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Barrick Gold by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,160 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Barrick Gold by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. 58.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. This is an increase from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

