Base Resources’ (BSE) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Base Resources (LON:BSE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 34 ($0.41) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 102.74% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Base Resources from GBX 45 ($0.54) to GBX 50 ($0.60) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Base Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 35.20 ($0.42).

Shares of BSE opened at GBX 16.77 ($0.20) on Friday. Base Resources has a 12 month low of GBX 13.54 ($0.16) and a 12 month high of GBX 19.50 ($0.23). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 16.34 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 17.07. The stock has a market capitalization of £197.55 million and a PE ratio of 559.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Base Resources Limited develops, produces, and sells mineral sands in Africa. The company produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar. The company was formerly known as Base Iron Limited and changed its name to Base Resources Limited in 2010.

