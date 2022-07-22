Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Telsey Advisory Group from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Bath & Body Works’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Bath & Body Works from $83.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Bath & Body Works from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $51.77.

BBWI stock opened at $33.29 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.37. Bath & Body Works has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $82.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.72.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 69.03% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Research analysts predict that Bath & Body Works will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.43%.

In other Bath & Body Works news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 16,338 shares of Bath & Body Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $690,280.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,256.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametrica Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 210.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 15,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 10,324 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 27.8% during the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 29,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 6,313 shares during the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 18.5% during the second quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 36,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 5,758 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 97.8% during the second quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 208,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,623,000 after purchasing an additional 103,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works during the second quarter worth $789,000. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

