Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Price Target Cut to $45.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

BBWI has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They issued an overweight rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $70.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Bath & Body Works from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $51.77.

Bath & Body Works Stock Up 7.0 %

Shares of NYSE BBWI opened at $33.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.72. Bath & Body Works has a twelve month low of $25.75 and a twelve month high of $82.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.37.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.13. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 69.03% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 17.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 16,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $690,280.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,256.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bath & Body Works

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametrica Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 210.1% during the second quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 15,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 10,324 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 29,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 6,313 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 36,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 5,758 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 208,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,623,000 after purchasing an additional 103,277 shares during the period. Finally, Monument Capital Management purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 2nd quarter valued at about $789,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

