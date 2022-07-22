Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.40-$0.42 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.58 billion-$1.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.69 billion. Bath & Body Works also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.40-0.42 EPS.

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

BBWI traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.61. The stock had a trading volume of 17,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,055,554. Bath & Body Works has a twelve month low of $25.75 and a twelve month high of $82.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.37.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 15.41% and a negative return on equity of 69.03%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.43%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BBWI. Raymond James initiated coverage on Bath & Body Works in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a strong-buy rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Bath & Body Works from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $63.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $51.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 16,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $690,280.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,256.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bath & Body Works

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 10.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 81.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the first quarter worth $272,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 107.1% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 4,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 30.5% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.